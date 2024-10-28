Delhi BJP takes dig at Cong ,AAP yatras

Taking a dig at the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Monday stated that the Congress party and its state president Devendra Yadav have lost their political relevance here. He said that Yadav, who is now talking about launching the ‘Nyay Yatra’ against the AAP, had enthusiastically facilitated the Congress-AAP alliance just six months ago.

The BJP spokesperson further claimed that the people of Delhi are now fully aware that the Congress has become the B-team of the AAP , and is merely engaging in a sham battle to negotiate a couple of extra seats in any alliance. He said that regardless of Congress’s ‘Nyay Yatra’ or Kejriwal’s ‘Padyatra,’ the people of Delhi are determined to elect a BJP government and embrace the path of development in 2025.

Meanwhile, AAP’s senior leaders have been holding padyatras across different areas in the city and highlighting the works done by their government amongst public. Not very long ago, several senior leaders and office-bearers of the AAP from the Badli Assembly had joined Congress.

