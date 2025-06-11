Delhi BJP leaders back PM Modi’s vision, pin hopes on ‘triple-engine sarkar’

Ahead of their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city, Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday expressed the confidence that his vision would bring transformative changes to the capital, now governed by the same party as the BJP-led Central government marked 11 years in power.

Speaking to news agencies, Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht called the past decade a “golden period” for India under Modi’s leadership. “The BJP government at the Centre has completed 11 years, so we will congratulate him. The way the work has been done, it has been a golden period, we should thank him,” Bisht said.

BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya highlighted the prime minister’s long-term roadmap, expressing hope for special focus on Delhi. “Today, we will know what vision he will give for Delhi,” Chandoliya said. He recounted a recent interaction with the Prime Minister after the elections, saying, “PM Modi asked me how many Assembly seats I had won. I said 9 out of 10. He asked what would happen in the elections—I said we would win seven. He asked why 7? I said people vote differently in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. But this time, Delhi voted on the Modi pattern.”

Referring to Delhi’s newly elected government under CM Rekha Gupta, Chandoliya added, “In the last 11 years, Delhi has been on a backward journey. But in just three months, the new triple-engine government has made exemplary progress, driven by the PM’s vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

He further expressed enthusiasm about meeting the prime minister, learning about his vision, and aligning their efforts to help realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, marking the first 100 days of the BJP government in the capital, said the newly formed administration had taken proactive steps to build a positive image of the city — in contrast to the previous AAP government, which he accused of engaging in negative politics by blaming the Centre.