Delhi BJP demands swift, in-depth probe into 21-year-old’s murder

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra expressed deep grief over the murder of a 21-year-old youth from Geeta Colony in East Delhi and urged the police not to treat the incident merely as a case of road rage.

The BJP leaders emphasised that the matter requires a swift and thorough investigation to ascertain the true motive behind the killing, especially as the bereaved family has voiced concerns and raised suspicions.

Malhotra, accompanied by local MLA Dr Anil Goel, visited the victim’s residence in Rani Garden earlier today, met with the grieving parents, and offered condolences and support.

The minister assured the family that Delhi Police would investigate the case with full diligence and that a strong, watertight case would be prepared.

He further stated that, if required, the Delhi government would provide the best possible legal assistance to ensure action against the accused.

Malhotra reaffirmed that the East Delhi BJP stands firmly with the bereaved family and said that for any assistance, the family can reach out to the local MLA or the party’s Shahdara District President, Deepak Gaba.