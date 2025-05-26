Delhi BJP announces 14 district presidents, 105 state council members

Delhi BJP’s organizational election officer Mahendra Nagpal on Monday announced the names of all 14 newly elected district presidents of the party’s unit in the national capital, along with the 105 newly elected members of the BJP Delhi State Council.

State unit chief Virendra Sachdeva extended his best wishes to the newly elected district presidents and state council members, expressing hope that they will contribute to organizational growth and the effective implementation of government policies.

For the first time, two women have been elected as district presidents in the new team – Raj Sharma Gautam (Najafgarh) and Maya Bisht (South Delhi).

Among the newly announced district chiefs, Vijender Dhama (Mayur Vihar), Deepak Gaba (Shahdara), and Chandrapal Bakshi (West Delhi) are currently serving as district presidents.

Four others—Arvind Garg (Chandni Chowk), Vinod Sahrawat (North West), Virendra Babbar (Karol Bagh), and Master Binod Kumar (Naveen Shahdara)—have previously served in the same positions in their respective districts.

The central leadership of the saffron party had appointed Mahendra Nagpal as the election officer for the Delhi unit, along with two assistant officers, following the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.