Delhi-based women refugees tie rakhi to Piyush Goyal

Delhi-based women refugees from Pakistan tied rakhi to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan here on Monday.

These women are Citizenship (Amendment) Act beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said the CAA would provide safety and security to the migrants who have been given nationality under it.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has provided respect and safety that is your right,” he said, adding “this is one of the best Raksha Bandhan celebrations of my life”.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister said, “Due to the strong will of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all these sisters have been able to get Indian citizenship under CAA.”

The CAA aims to give Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before 31st December, 2014.

Goyal also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Sadhvi Rithambara and Brahmakumari sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the sacred bond between brothers and sisters.