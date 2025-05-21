Delhi Assembly to have portraits of Savarkar, Dayanand, Malaviya

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the General Purposes Committee, wherein a resolution was unanimously adopted to honour three of the county’s national icons, including Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

Recognising their enduring contributions to India’s freedom struggle, social reform, and educational renaissance, the committee resolved to install their statues within the premises of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises.

The historic decision reflects the assembly’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the legacy of these visionary leaders who played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s moral, cultural, and intellectual foundations.

The move comes after a proposal was submitted by Abhay Verma, who is a member of the General Purposes Committee, and had emphasized that these eminent figures played transformative roles in India’s national movement, social reform, and educational upliftment.

Verma stated that honouring them with portraits in the Assembly complex would be a befitting tribute to their lasting legacies, and it would also serve as an inspiration for future generations, reinforcing the values of patriotism, service, and democratic ideals.

The GPC unanimously passed the resolution to install a portrait of the icons within the assembly premises, noting that the same Vidhan Sabha complex has historically commemorated India’s great freedom fighters by displaying their portraits, and the inclusion of Veer Savarkar—whose contribution to the freedom struggle is well recognized, and it would be both respectful and appropriate.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Abhay Verma, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Tilak Ram Gupta, and Veer Singh Dhingan were also present in the meeting held here.

Speaker Gupta has affirmed that the Delhi assembly remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the values and enduring legacy of India’s revered national heroes.

According to Gupta, the unanimous decision taken by the committee not only pays tribute to the immense contributions of Veer Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, but also reflects the assembly’s collective resolve to preserve democratic ideals and promote a deep-rooted sense of national pride, cultural heritage, and civic responsibility among Delhi’s citizens.