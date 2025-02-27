Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta recognises Atishi as Leader of Opposition

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday recognised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

The Kalkaji MLA has been appointed as Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly under Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Act, 2001.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said on February 23 that former Delhi chief minister Atishi has been elected leader of the legislative party and hence will be the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

A notification issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat National Capital Territory of Delhi on Thursday said, “The Hon’ble Speaker has recognized Smt. Atishi, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, who is the Leader of the House of the Party in Opposition to the Government having the greatest numerical strength, as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with immediate effect in terms of Section 2 of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Salary and Allowances) Act, 2001”.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP won 22, and the Congress drew a blank for the third time in a row.

Atishi won the Kalkaji assembly seat by defeating the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri in the recently held Delhi assembly elections.