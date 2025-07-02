Delhi assembly speaker constitutes seven more department-related committees for 2025-26

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has constituted seven more department-related standing committees for the year 2025-26, the assembly secretariat said on Wednesday.

The seven panels include department-related standing committees on Finance and Transport, Administrative Matters, Education, Welfare, Health, Development, and Public Utilities & Civic Amenities, eachi comprising nine nominated members including the chairperson.

So far, 18 of the 35 committees have been formed and announced by the Delhi assembly.

Earlier, during the previous term, the assembly had 33 such panels. Now, two new panels related to senior citizens’ welfare and transgender welfare, formed for the first time at Gupta’s initiative, have been added.

The speaker emphasised that the committees play a vital role in strengthening legislative oversight with their key functions that include examining and recommending reforms aligned with the policies approved by the House. They also review demands for grants of the respective departments without proposing cut motions and scrutinizing Bills referred to them by the House or the Speaker.

Starting with the committee on Finance & Transport, it will look into matters like Trade and Taxes, Excise and Luxury Tax, Planning, Transport, Tourism, and Departments not allotted to other panels. The members of this panel are MLA Ashok Goel as the chairperson, while others include Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, Jarnail Singh, Karnail Singh, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Pawan Sharma, Pradyumn Singh Rajput, Ravi Kant, and Virender Singh Kadian.

The department-related committee on administrative matters will see Services, Vigilance; Department of Training (UTCS), Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, General Administration Department, Law, Justice & Legislative Affairs, and Information Technology. Headed by Kailash Gahlot as the chairperson, it comprises Atishi, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Imran Hussain, Jitender Mahajan, Kuldeep Solanki, Raj Karan Khatri, Sahi Ram, and Tilak Ram Gupta as members.

The committee on Education has Umang Bajaj as chairperson with Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, Poonam Sharma, Neeraj Basoya, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Sanjeev Jha, Shikha Roy, and Som Dutt as members.

The committee on welfare has Neelam Pahalwan as the chair, and Dr.Ajay Dutt, Aahir Deepak Chaudhary, Amanatullah Khan, Harish Khurana, Ram Singh Netaji, Ravinder Singh Negi, Sandeep Sehrawat, and Satish Upadhyay as members.

The panel on Health has Arvinder Singh Lovely as the chairperson, while other members include Anil Kumar Sharma, Kailash Gangwal, Kuldeep Solanki, Kulwant Rana, Om Prakash Sharma, Surendra Kumar, Veer Singh Dhingan, and Vishesh Ravi.

Similarly, the panel formed on the Development is chaired by Raj Kumar Chauhan with Anil Goyal, Gajender Drall, Gopal Rai, Kuldeep Kumar, Neelam Pahalwan, Prem Chauhan, Shyam Sharma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah as members.

The department-related committee on Public Utilities and Civic Amenities is chaired by Sandeep Sehrawat. Its members are Anil Jha, Gajender Singh Yadav, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Pawan Sharma, Pradyumn Singh Rajput, Pravesh Ratn,Punardeep Singh Sawhney, and Sanjay Goyal.

According to the assembly secretariat, the provisions laid down under Rule 244A, each standing committee shall comprise no more than nine members nominated by Speaker. These panels will oversee specific departments as detailed in the Sixth Schedule, which may be amended by the Speaker from time to time.