Delhi assembly speaker constitutes ad-hoc committee to review salaries, allowances & facilities of MLAs

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday constituted an ad-hoc committee to review the salaries, allowances, and other facilities of legislators and to provide appropriate recommendations.

This decision was taken keeping in view the sentiments and requirements of the members, and the objective of the committee is to examine the current status of salaries and allowances, and also to consider potential amendments, so that legislators may receive suitable facilities.

Gupta has clarified that this committee will submit its report within 15 days, and it must complete its review within the stipulated timeframe and submit its recommendations to the Speaker for further necessary action.

The ad-hoc committee constituted by the Speaker comprises five members with Abhay Verma as the Chairperson, and other members being Surya Prakash Khatri, Poonam Sharma, Sanjeev Jha, and Vishesh Ravi.

These members have been entrusted with the responsibility of providing fair and balanced recommendations after considering various aspects.

According to the Speaker, the committee will conduct its review taking into account the workload, responsibilities, and necessary resources of the legislators.

The decision is considered an important step towards addressing concerns related to the remuneration and facilities of legislators and enhancing their efficiency in discharging their duties.