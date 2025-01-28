Delhi Assembly polls: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Valmiki Temple

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Valmiki Temple in Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled on February 5, 2025.

After offering prayers at Valmiki Temple, Rahul Gandhi interacted with people in the New Delhi Constituency area. He will hold roadshows in Patparganj and Okhla Assembly constituencies today.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Notably, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

Congress has decided to contest all 70 assembly seats in Delhi unlike in the Lok Sabha election held last year where the party contested the election in an alliance with the ruling AAP under the INDIA bloc banner.

