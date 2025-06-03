Delhi Assembly goes high-tech, Speaker reviews renovation ahead of paperless Monsoon Session

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday visited the House to review the ongoing renovation and modernization work, which is progressing rapidly in preparation for the upcoming Monsoon Session. The session is set to be conducted through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and is likely to be entirely paperless.

The entire House is poised to transition to a paperless mode by the Monsoon Session under the NeVA initiative.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of integrating modern technology into legislative processes and reiterated the commitment of the Assembly Secretariat to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and citizen-friendliness of Delhi’s legislative functioning.

Gupta was accompanied by the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly and senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) during his visit.

He was briefed on the extensive efforts being undertaken to modernize the Assembly’s infrastructure, especially with the implementation of paperless facilities as part of the ongoing transition.

The historic Assembly is being equipped with advanced systems designed to significantly enhance its operations.

Each member will have a desktop at their seat to access the NeVA application and conduct legislative work digitally.

Among the major upgrades, the Delhi Assembly is adopting a cutting-edge Digital Conference and Networking System under NeVA to promote transparency, efficiency, and paperless governance.

The system includes smart delegate units with microphones, voting panels, RFID/NFC access, and multilingual interpretation support, along with iPads for members to access agendas and documents in real time.

Automated AV systems with HD cameras and centralized control will also be installed, along with a robust and secure networking setup featuring power backup.

These high-tech upgrades are expected to assist legislators in effectively fulfilling their duties within the Assembly.

Additionally, the entire Assembly complex is undergoing a shift to solar energy, with a 500-megawatt project currently being installed on the premise