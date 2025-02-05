Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi urges voters to participate in “festival of democracy”

As polling gets underway across all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people of the national capital to come out of their homes and participate in the “festival of democracy” by casting their votes.

In a social media post on X, the prime minister wrote, “Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable votes. On this occasion, my special wishes to all “the young friends who are going to vote for the first time.”

Advertisement

His post came shortly after the voting in the Delhi Assembly elections began at 7 am. The polling is being held across 13,766 polling stations in all the 70 assembly seats.

Advertisement

More than 1.56 crore voters will decide the fate of 699 candidates who are in the fray. Of the total numbers of voters eligible to exercise their franchise include 83,76,173 male, 72,36,560 female and 1,267 third gender electors. The total number of first time voters are 2,39,905.

Besides Mr Modi, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav also encouraged voters to fulfill their responsibility and ensure they cast their vote.

“Fulfill your responsibilities on this great festival of democracy. Be sure to go vote today! ” Yadav wrote on X.

Earlier this morning, AAP leader and party candidate from Jangpura, Manish Sisodia said that “lakhs of people will vote for their welfare and progress as well as the welfare of Delhi.”

Sisodia, while speaking to reporters, said that he was confident that the AAP is coming to power once again.

“Arvind Kejriwal is becoming the CM of Delhi and I am winning from Jangpura to serve the people,” he claimed.

The voting will conclude at 6 pm and the results are expected to be out by February 8 when the counting of votes takes place.