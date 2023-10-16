Delhi: Annual dance drama ‘Shri Ram’ commences

The 67th edition of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s annual dance drama ‘Shri Ram’ commenced on Sunday in the national capital at the Kendra Lawns.

The two-and-a-half-hour-long presentation, organised by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), was inaugurated by Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

The two-and-a-half-hour-long presentation will be held daily at 6.30 pm to 9.15 pm at the open air Kendra Lawns in New Delhi until November 5.

Conceived and choreographed by the legendary Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh, ‘Shri Ram’ is a legacy that she has held high for decades together.

As she unveiled the 67th chapter of the production, Shobha said: “Shri Ram is my life’s calling. It is the embodiment of everything that I hold dear: my culture, my faith, and my commitment to art. For over six decades, I have dedicated myself to sharing the timeless story of Ramayana with the world through dance, music, and drama.”

“Shri Ram has taught me the true meaning of love, courage and perseverance, and I am grateful for the opportunity to live my life by its principles, the same that I try to bring forth to generations that have viewed Shri Ram,” she said.

Shobha added: “My dedication to Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra remains steadfast even today. I still thrill at the sight of our dancers in their vibrant costumes, bringing my choreography to life. It is a joy to witness the joy that our performances bring to our audiences.”

‘Shri Ram’ is a vibrant and mesmerizing spectacle that brings to life the epic Ramayana through dance, music, and drama. Oldest in the realm, the production has evolved into a cultural institution, revered for its aesthetic brilliance, emotional depth, and timeless moral values for seven decades.

Witnessed by countless dignitaries, including Presidents and Prime Ministers, ‘Shri Ram’ is created with a diverse range of Indian classical and traditional dance styles and martial arts including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kalaripayattu, Mayurbhanj Chau, and folk dances of North India, accompanied by rhythmic music based on Hindustani classical ragas.

Under the spirited artistry of director Shobha Deepak Singh, the production has evolved during the last thirty years into a rich and splendorous show of dances and martial techniques, changing stage designs and lighting, colourful costumes, headgears and jewellery and varied make-up styles and masks that successfully bring alive the epic.

A notable feature of this annual show is the constant effort to experiment with new technology to keep pace with the times and the changing tastes of the new generations. The show will be further enriched with the LED Wall displaying stunning scenes and animated visuals in the background, lending a 3D effect to the sets.