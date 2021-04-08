The unabated rise of Covid-19 continues to rattle the national capital as it reported 7,437 fresh cases on Thursday whereas 24 more people lost their life the viral pandemic, the health bulletin by the Delhi government showed.

The latest figures have pushed the infection tally to 6,98,005 while the death toll has risen to 11,157, the health bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in the national capital has surged to 8.1 per cent after the city conducted 91,770 tests in the last 24 hours. Of them, 52,696 were done through RTPCR while 39,074 samples accounted for the Rapid Antigen Test.

Close to half of the beds reserved for Covid care in hospitals have been occupied. Only 4601 of 8813 beds in the hospitals are vacant. Meanwhile, 11,367 patients of Covid-19 are under home isolation.

The containment zones in Delhi have risen to 4,226.