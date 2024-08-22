Delayed hospital projects result of Kejriwal govt’s lack of planning: Sachdeva

Hitting out at the Delhi government for delayed hospital projects, the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday that his party has always maintained that the Arvind Kejriwal Government is a visionless government.

He said a report that has surfaced on the under- construction hospitals in Delhi amply vindicated his party’s stand.

He pointed out that the work on upgrading the buildings of 13 operational hospitals, construction of buildings for four new hospitals, and converting seven operational hospitals into ICU hospitals was initiated by the Arvind Kejriwal Government were being carried out without deciding on the necessary medical equipment and personnel.

This indicates that the sole purpose was to receive kickbacks from the construction projects, he alleged.

Sharpening his attack, the Delhi BJP chief claimed that due to the Kejriwal Government’s visionless planning, all these projects are now delayed by six to seven years. Even if the construction of some buildings is completed, it would take another two years to complete the medical work and make them operational.

Sachdeva further said that the biggest proof of the Kejriwal Government’s negligence and deceit is that despite running hospital projects worth thousands of crores, only Rs 400 crore has been allocated in the 2024-25 budget for this purpose.

He contended that Kejriwal destroyed the entire health infrastructure of Delhi in the last ten years, and his only focus remains earning commissions.

Meanwhile, during a presentation made by the Health Department, shocking facts with regard to the absolute lack of planning and financial mismanagement in the public health infrastructure projects came up. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who recently reviewed the progress of filling vacant posts in the Health Department, has taken exception to the fact that 24 hospital projects, at various stages of delayed construction, had simply not taken into consideration the requirement of about 38,000 posts that would be required to run these hospitals.