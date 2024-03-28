Decomposed male body found near West Delhi’s Madipur Metro Station

Body of a man was found lying in the vacant area adjacent to the Madipur Metro Station in West Delhi, the Police said on Thursday.

Around 9.45 am, the police received information regarding the dead body of man lying in the vacant area near the said metro station. Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot from the Punjabi Bagh Police Station.

On reaching the spot, the police team found the dead body in a decomposed state. A Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL) crime team was called on the spot for the examination of the crime scene.

The police have registered a murder case based on the initial findings in the matter while multiple teams have been constituted to find evidence and clues in the case. However, the police are yet to establish the identity of the deceased and concentrated efforts are being made for the same.

On Monday night, the police had found a man’s dead body lying on a road in Rajpur Khurd of South Delhi, and a day later it was found that he was a bartender, while his identity was established.

According to the police, based on the initial inquiry conducted in the matter, it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Pankaj Singh Negi, who worked as a bartender in a pub at Greater Kailash part- II, and was a resident of Chirag Delhi.

The police have launched a probe and are finding more information in a bid to ascertain more details in the matter.