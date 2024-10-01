Decomposed body recovered from locked house in South Delhi

The decomposed body of a 44-year-old man was found in a locked house in South Delhi’s Chattarpur area, the police said on Monday.

A police official said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that he may have died after falling from stairs and no foul play was suspected in the death.”

A caller informed the Mehrauli police station in South Delhi that he saw blood oozing from a locked room in Chattarpur’s D block area. Immediately after receiving the call, a police team reached the location and found the door on the first floor of the apartment bolted from inside. The cops broke open the door and recovered the body.

The deceased, who is identified as Akeel, had been living in the house alone for the last two to three days as his family was away to attend a marriage.

Akeel remained unemployed for some months, said the police.

The family of the deceased has been informed about his death and the body has been kept at AIIMS mortuary, it added.

The police have initiated proceedings under section 194 (suicide) of BNS.