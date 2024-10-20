DDA sets up tent cafe at Asita Biodiversity Park in capital

In line with Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena’s push for enhanced amenities at public green spaces, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has set up a tent cafe at the Asita Biodiversity Park here, with a seating capacity of nearly 60-70 persons.

The café will be a completely temporary structure and will serve pre-cooked food and beverages to the visitors. It will be operational before the onset of winters.

A large number of people visit Asita park every day. The tent cafe is in close vicinity of the water body and the riverine grassland and will be flanked by over two lakh seasonal flowers including Tulips to be planted at Asita this winter.

Advertisement

Keeping in view the ecological character of the Yamuna Floodplains, the tent cafe only uses eco-friendly materials and there will be absolutely no concrete construction. The café has a large metal container that will serve as the kitchen. It has been designed and set up in a way that it can be removed instantly in case of flooding during the monsoon months and set up again when the water recedes.

The tent has been erected atop a mound in Asita park that will add to its aesthetics. Temporary seating will be made available inside as well as outside the tent area.

Notably, the tent cafe at Asita comes after the successful opening of Cafe Stone at Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Cafe Bamboo Oasis at Baansera, on the initiative of the LG.

In July, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar had visited Asita and led a massive plantation drive at this park under the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign. As many as 20,000 saplings were planted under the campaign at Asita, on a single day. Earlier, in March, Asita had also hosted the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of G-20 nations.