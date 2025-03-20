Cybercriminal held for defrauding women of Rs 9.5 lakh

The Delhi Police have arrested a cybercriminal for allegedly duping women of their hard-earned money, it said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said they received a complaint of cyber fraud from a woman of approximately Rs 9.5 lakh at the Cyber West Police Station, he said.

According to the complainant, she came in touch with a man in December last year. Later, they started chatting on WhatsApp. During that phase, he introduced himself as an immigration officer posted at the IGI Airport.

The victim further said that he gradually won her trust and in due course of time started demanding money. Even though she was suspicious about his intention, she lent him Rs 9.5 lakh. Due to his persistent persuasion, she not only transferred her own funds to his bank account but also borrowed loans from a bank and a close friend, she said.

Later, when she asked him for the repayment of the money, the accused straightaway refused to reimburse the amount with lame excuses. This eventually fueled her suspicion, she added.

Acting on the information, a police team investigated the matter through the mobile numbers of the accused and the bank details to find out the defrauded amount, which were later analyzed, the DCP added.

The accused, identified as Ankit Kumar, was a resident of Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

During the probe, they conducted a raid and got their hands on Kumar, Veer said.

After a brief interrogation, Kumar confessed to having procured four mobile numbers over the past year and impersonated himself as an immigration officer posted at IGI Airport.

Furthermore, he disclosed that he created profiles on dating apps, targeting young girls and seeking romantic relationships. From these sites, he got the contact details of various individuals and initiated conversations with them on WhatsApp.

The official further stated that the accused gained the trust of the victims and requested them to lend him money, claiming he was facing an acute financial shortage.

A case has been registered against Kumar under the relevant section of the law, the DCP stated.