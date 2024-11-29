Crime on rise in Delhi due to illegal immigrants sheltered by AAP, alleges Gupta

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly giving shelter to the illegal immigrants and Rohingyas, who Gupta claimed are the reasons behind the rise in crime across the national capital.

Gupta accused the AAP of shielding such people to create a vote bank by means of allegedly creating their fake voter ids, and said a resolution should be passed unanimously in the Assembly to identify the Rohingyas and demanded their deportation.

He alleged that the rise in numbers of such illegal immigrants is a serious concern, which has resulted in encroachments and unruly situations at several places, raising questions over the city’s security.

The BJP leader said, “We will raise all these issues. We demand that NRC should be implemented in Delhi to identify all Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators and remove them,” Gupta added

He alleged that the AAP is politicising the issue of crime, further stating that, on one hand they talk about women’s safety, but MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly beaten up at the behest of the then CM.

Talking about the assembly session, Gupta said that the BJP MLAs want to discuss how the Delhi government is asking for Rs 10,000 crore for just one month, alleging that they are completely bankrupt.

The BJP leader also said a CAG report on Delhi’s finances must be tabled in the house, while the saffron party has already sought legal advice in this regard, and have sought Delhi High Court’s directive in the matter so that the report can be revealed.

According to Gupta, despite a medical emergency like situation due to spiked levels of pollution, the AAP still does not talk about it.

