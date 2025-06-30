Crackdown on illegal immigrants: 120 Bangladeshi nationals arrested from East Delhi in June

In the ongoing drive against foreign nationals illegally staying in the national capital, the Delhi Police apprehended 120 illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the east of the city in the month of June, it said on Monday.

The special drive to identify and take legal action against illegal immigrants was launched in November 2024.

Abhishek Dhania, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said, “From the beginning of this year, we had started a campaign to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas. We apprehended 36 illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the first five months.”

While interacting with the reporters, Dhania further said, “On the basis of local and technical inputs from the detained immigrants, we got our hands on 83 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Our team has initiated their deportation process.”

“We have apprehended a total of 120 illegal Bangladeshi nationals under the drive from the East District of Delhi; however, our drive is ongoing to apprehend the illegal immigrants from the National Capital,” mentioned the senior officer.

The officer said they were found residing in areas, including Mandawali, Mayur Vihar, Kalyanpuri, and localities like Ghazipur and Anand Vihar.

“Acting on a tipoff, a series of raids were conducted on June 24 in the multiple identified areas. Digital evidence, including photographs and documents linked to Bangladeshi citizenship, was recovered from the detainees’ mobile phones,” he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the apprehended people had entered India illegally through unauthorized riverine routes along the Indo-Bangladesh border and lacked valid identity or travel documents, police said.

Legal deportation formalities have been completed in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), they said.

The FRRO is primarily responsible for registering and monitoring the stay of foreign nationals in India.