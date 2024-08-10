CPWD suspends two engineers related to CM House renovation in Delhi

Two engineers and one official of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the ‘illegalities’ regarding the renovation and construction works at Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence, the sources said.

The two engineers were said to be posted with the PWD of the state government and were involved in renovation of Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow at Flag Staff Road, sources added.

These two engineers, along with five others, were found responsible for the alleged irregularities that included the violation of rules and massive cost escalation in the entire works which were done at the CM House in the name of superior modifications.

Earlier, out of five other engineers, three have already been suspended, following the directions of the L-G, while recommendation has been made to CPWD to initiate action against one engineer, who has now retired.

Since these two are at present posted outside the national capital, the Vigilance Department, as directed by the Delhi L-G had requested the Director General CPWD to suspend and begin the process to initiate major penalty against the two.

According to Vigilance Department, it was allegedly in after invoking an urgency clause, new bungalow for the Chief Minister was constructed during the COVID-19 pandemic times.

The Vigilance Department has put it on record that the demolition of the old building and construction of a new in this matter, including alleged disproportionate increase in expenditure was also done.