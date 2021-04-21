As the number of Covid-19 positive cases continued to increase in Assam in the recent days, the government issued a series of new guidelines to contain the pandemic, including the closure of all shopping malls, grocery and other shops by 6 pm onwards till the morning hours. It has also directed to wrap up ongoing Rongali Bihu functions precisely in Kamrup (metro) and Dibrugarh.

Under the new standard operating procedures, which were announced by state chief secretary Jishnu Baruah and police chief BJ Mahanta today in the city, all educational institutions have to operatewith 50% attendance in all districts where over one hundred Covid19 cases surface. Moreover, any function with public gatherings should get prior permissions from the district authorities.

Under the guidelines, which would remain in force till 30 April, gatherings up to 50% of the seating capacity may be allowed, where the standing individuals would not be permitted in both open and closed venues. The number of guests in private functions would be restricted to 100 persons, whereas gatherings should be limited to only 20 persons in funeral or last rites related program. In both government and private work places, only 50% of employees are allowed to work together. Pregnant women employees and ladies with minor children would be allowed to work from home. Social distancing, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering of lunch breaks, thermal scanning, hand wash, sanitization must be practiced in the work places. Public transport authorities would enforce necessary corona-appropriate behavior and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers etc, where not more than 50% passengers are allowed. The sitting passengers (standing traveller not allowed) will have to wear masks and follow other appropriate measures. Salons, parlours, etc would continue providing services with strict compliance of corona appropriate behaviour.