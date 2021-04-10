In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced the decision to shut the state’s schools till 30 April for students up to Class VIII.

Haryana recorded the highest coronavirus spike over the last four months on Thursday with 2,872 new Covid-19 cases. The CM said that the state government was trying to ensure there was no panic and life continued as normal despite the recent Covid-19 spike.

He said that the situation would be analysed city by city and all necessary precautions would be taken.

Meanwhile, Haryana health minister Anil Vij today said a vaccination festival will be celebrated in the state from 11 April to 14 April. During this period, six to seven lakh people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 free of cost.

For this, directions have been given to cancel the holidays of doctors and staff of medical colleges.

While presiding over the high-level meeting held in this regard, the health minister said vaccination will be done in all the major villages, town colonies, settlements, worksites, public places, and markets in the state during this “vaccination festival” as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For this, people will be made aware of the vaccination and Covid-19 screening with the help of posters and banners at roads, bus bases, railway stations, hospitals, and other places.

With this, various teams are being formed in all the districts of the state, which will assist in the investigation and treatment of persons who have come in contact with Covid19 positive people. Vij said that there is sufficient amount of vaccine in the state, “yet we will demand more vaccine from the central government to vaccinate more people”.

He said the help of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Anganwadi centres, prominent people of villages and cities, NGOs, legislators and other dignitaries will be taken for the vaccination festival. He directed the authorities to create micro containment zones around Covid-19 patients so that other people could be protected from the infection.