COVID-19 makes a comeback in national capital, 23 new cases reported, informs Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday confirmed a resurgence of COVID-19 in the capital, with 23 new cases detected through private laboratories.

In a press statement, Singh said the government is currently investigating whether the infected individuals are residents of Delhi or have arrived from other states or abroad. “Delhi government is verifying whether the patients are from within the city or have come from outside or overseas,” he told a news agency.

Reassuring the public, Singh said the government is fully prepared to respond to the rising cases. Medical superintendents across Delhi hospitals have been alerted, and frontline medical teams have been briefed.

Urging citizens not to panic, the minister said the currently circulating JN.1 variant appears to cause only mild, flu-like symptoms. “All 23 patients reported so far are stable,” he added, noting that a detailed report will be released soon.