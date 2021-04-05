The national capital on Sunday recorded the highest daily infection tally of the year so far. Delhi logged 4,033 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the total caseload to 6,76,414, as per the official release shared by the Delhi health department.

Meanwhile, 21 more fatalities were recorded in a day mounting the toll to 11,081, the officials said.

The last time the national capital had reported a higher number of cases than this was on December 4 last year, when 4,067 new cases were recorded.

As per the official release, the daily positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours stood at 4.64 per cent while the city’s cumulative positivity rate also surged to 4.54 per cent, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

Delhi had reported 3,567 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, 3,594 cases on Friday, 2,790 cases on Thursday, and 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The city had logged 992 cases on Tuesday while1,904 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, 2,677 patients of Covid-19 recovered in a day. So far, 6,51,351 people have recovered from the viral disease, the health bulletin stated. The active cases currently stand at 13,982.

As per the Centre, Delhi is among the eight states which are continuing to witness a spike and account for over 80 per cent of daily new cases. Other states include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of imposition of lockdown for now. He told the media that if there is a need for a lockdown in the future, a decision will be taken after due public consultation.

A total of 86,899 tests, including 54,472 RT-PCR tests and 32,427 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 7,144 from 6,569 a day ago. The number of containment zones climbed to 2,917 from 2,618 on Saturday.

India on Sunday recorded over 93,000 new cases for the first time since mid-September last year. As many as 93,249 more people tested positive for the Covid-19 as the second wave of the infection rages across the country, the union health informed in the morning.