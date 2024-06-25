Couple, two sons killed in fire at their Outer Delhi house

In a tragic incident, four members of a family died in a fire that broke out at their home in the Outer Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the victims, a couple and its two sons, were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as 48-year-old Heera Singh, his 46-year-old wife, Neetu Singh, and their sons, Robin and Lakshay, who were 22 and 21 years old, respectively.

According to a fire official, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after a call regarding the blaze was received at around 3.30 am.

According to the fire services, the fire originated from a sofa on the first floor of the house.

It is being said the victims, who had inhaled the smoke, were rescued by the DFS and were promptly shifted to RTR Hospital by a PCR van.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

Meanwhile, in another incident of fire in the city, fire struck a store room in the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

According to a fire official, there are no reports of anyone being injured in the incident while a nurse was rescued by the fire fighters unharmed.

On receipt of a call about the incident at 10.40 am seven fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot. Later, two more fire tenders were sent for firefighting.

The blaze was doused by 12 noon, the fire official added.