Citing the rising burden of Covid-19 on the crumbling medical infrastructure of the national capital, a convent school based in the South-West district of Delhi has converted its space into a Covid care facility.

The Mount Carmel School in Dwarka has set up a 40 bedded centre equipped with oxygen concentrators, healthcare staff, medicines and other medical facilities at its auditorium which started functioning Monday onwards.

The facility was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today who said that the centre will be linked to a large hospital if the need arises.

“We may be able to link this Covid Care Centre with to one of our big hospitals in the city, based on assessing the needs and requirements of the centre. This Covid Centre started under the aegis of Mount Carmel School Society, is a mark of humanity and generosity. The availability of beds and other facilities give us confidence that we have the recourses to fight this deadly crisis,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Sisodia spoke on the current health crisis of Covid-19 reigning in the capital and said that signals have started to appear that the city is gradually coming out of its worst scenario.

“We see that nations across the world are experiencing one of the worst crisis ever. The period from 22 April to 5 May was the most challenging for Delhi. We received the highest number of cases and the infection rate was staggering in the city. We responded immediately by increasing hospital beds in the city however, scarcity of oxygen has been one of the most challenging problems we have faced.

“The decreasing positivity rate shows that we are slowly coming out of the crisis and all the credit goes to the doctors and the corona warriors for ensuring such a decline,” he added.