Contractual workers face growing uncertainty under LG’s authority, alleges Bharadwaj

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at Lieutenant Governor A K Saxema on Friday for what he called as an uncertainty looming over thousands of contractual workers, from hospitals to public transport.

Demanding urgent reinstated of 10,000 bus marshals, whose salaries have been withheld since January 2023, he said they are on the verge of financial collapse.

Bharadwaj took a potshot at the BJP MLAs for not keeping their promise to join the AAP MLAs, ministers and bus marshals to meet the LG on Thursday.

As per a resolution passed the Delhi Assembly on October 3, all BJP and AAP MLAs, along with the ministers of the AAP government, were supposed meet with LG Vinai Saxena. The resolution made it clear that all the ministers of the Delhi government would sign any document related to the reinstatement of the bus marshals that the LG would ask them to sign.

Bharadwaj said the repeated calls of the bus marshals to the BJP MLAs remained unanswered. “Thousands of bus marshals, men and women, have been remained unemployed for the past year and are struggling to pay rent, school fees of their children, and buy rations. Despite these hardships, thousands they showed up and pleaded for help, but the LG did not meet them,” AAP leader added.

Bharadwaj claimed that the problem is not confined to the bus marshals. Over the past two years, since Saxena took over as the Delhi LG, thousands of contract workers have been removed under one pretext or another.

Giving an example of the data entry operators who handled OPD appointments in Delhi hospitals, Bharadwaj alleged that such workers’ salaries had stopped soon after Saxena took over.

“Same excuses were made for the bus marshals, with claims that their policy was not formulated correctly. The same thing happened with the OPD operators. Despite preparing the necessary cabinet files and getting them approved, the LG raised objections and blocked the process,” AAP leader claimed.

“In the LNJP Hospital, around 150 nursing orderlies were hired during the COVID period were removed in the same manner, leaving them unemployed,” shared the Minister.

The senior AAP leader alleged that all this has been happening ever since Vinai Saxena became the LG of Delhi.