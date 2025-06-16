Congress will fight for rights of poor at every level: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said on Monday that the party would fight to protect the rights of the poor as the BJP-led government is razing their houses in the JJ cluster colonies.

Yadav, along with other party leaders, visited the displaced families of the Bhoomiheen area in Govindpuri and claimed that their houses were razed despite them possessing all the relevant documents.

He claimed that in 2011, the Congress-led government had brought in an ordinance to save the houses of lakhs of people from being demolished. “The Rekha Gupta government should also bring in such ordinance to stop demolition of the JJ clusters so that the houses of the poor could be saved from bulldozers,” he added.

Referring to the old statements of PM Modi about the permanent house for slum dwellers in place of the temporary ones, the Congress leader claimed that after coming to power, the BJP government has been on an overdrive to demolish JJ clusters in various parts of the Capital, including the 50-year-old Bhoomiheen camp, 70-year-old Madrasi camp at Jangpura, 50-year-old Sultanpuri slum clusters, Shastri Park Yamuna Khader and Batla House clusters.

He demanded that the government should make arrangements to provide accommodation to the evicted people from the Bhoomiheen camp within a radius of five kilometers so that their livelihood and education for their children does not get affected.

Moreover, the government should file an affidavit in the court on the ongoing cases regarding JJ clusters so that no demolition should be held till a new policy decision is taken about the existing JJ clusters.

He demanded that the nearly 45,000 flats constructed by the Congress Government under the Rajiv Ratan Awaz Yojna should be allotted to the displaced jhuggi dwellers.