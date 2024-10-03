Congress urges LG should to hear bus marshals concerns: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said that the party stands firmly with the bus marshals and urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to at least hear their demands.

in a statement here today, he claimed that despite the resolution passed by the assembly to reinstate bus marshals, the LG did not give them an appointment letter to maintain his stand that the government did not follow norms in their appointment, but given the high unemployment rate in the country, he should at least hear their concerns.

He urged the LG to show empathy towards bus marshals, whose job losses have left numerous families in financial distress, highlighting the need for resolution amidst the AAP government and LG’s ongoing disagreements.

He charged the AAP government for not creating new jobs in the capital which leads to a significant rise in unemployment rates and drives the youth to engage in criminal activities to earn money.