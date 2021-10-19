Congress facing moral bankruptcy in Himachal: BJP

Himachal Pradesh BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon on Tuesday said Congress leaders are facing moral bankruptcy in the state which is evident from their statements against Indian Army and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in campaigning for bypolls.

Talking to media, Tandon said the situation was similar at the national level too which was the reason that the Congress party was losing its credibility day by day all over the country.

“Gandhi family is ruling the party at Centre which couldn’t provide the party leadership at national level while after the sad demise of former CM Virbhadra Singh, the party has lost popular face in Himachal and has become leaderless.

The state Congress has no leadership and there is no proper strategy with the party to contest bypolls which seems to be the only reason for its leaders for making objectionable statements against soldiers and the CM,” he added.

He stated that Virbhadra Singh was a leader with strong moral values but now the party had lost its moral ground.

If Virbhadra was alive, he would have never commented or supported such comments on the Indian Army and CM Jai Ram Thakur, Tandon said.

He further stated that the statement given by former CM’s wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya Singh was a disgrace to the Army men in Himachal as they did not acknowledge the Kargil War and Virkram Batra’s martyrdom.

“Today, there is a double square engine government working in Himachal and people of the state know the true colours of Congress which is the reason they will vote in favour of BJP.

It is very important that we have our own MLA so that we can empower Jai Ram Thakur and Narendra Modi for the development of these areas.

BJP has created more than one lakh jobs in Himachal in the government sector to curb unemployment and Congress didn’t have the right to speak on such issues,” he stated.

He added BJP was a party that worked for development but Congress on the other hand didn’t have any vision for the progress of the state.

ENDS