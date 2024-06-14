Congress demands a special session of Delhi Assembly on water shortage

Amid water shortage in the national capital, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav on Friday demanded a Special Session of the Delhi Assembly to discuss the issue.

“A Special Session of the Delhi Assembly should be convened to discuss the water shortage,” he said.

Attacking the AAP Government for the water owes of Delhi, Yadav said, “The Delhi government has not taken any effective steps to address the water shortage in the past 10 years, due to which women, children, old and young people have to run after water tankers to fill a bucket of water.”

He said, “When Congress was in power in Delhi, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was running in profit.”

Holding both the BJP and the AAP responsible for pushing the DJB into massive debt due to corruption at the political and official levels, he said, “The BJP-led government at the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi are indulging in shadowboxing on the water crisis instead of taking effective steps to solve it,” the Delhi Congress chief said.

He said the Delhi Congress would hold “matka phod (breaking the pot)” demonstrations at all the 280 Blocks on Saturday In protest against the severe water shortage in the city.

Yadav said he was ready for an open debate on the alleged Rs 17,575 crore DJB scam with anyone.

Notably, the Delhi Congress chief on Thursday wrote to the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) demanding an investigation into an alleged scam of Rs 17,575 crore in the DJB).