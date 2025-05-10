Congress delegation joins State Election Commission for checking of EVM for MCD by-election

A delegation from Delhi Congress on Saturday attended an all party First Level Checking (FLC) of EVM machines called by the State Election Commission in view of by-election for the 12 wards.

The FLC of electronic voting machines and VVPAT is a standard practice and are done before every bye-election or general election.

The party alleged that on demanding information about the machines to be FLC such as the number of machines, serial number, and manufacturer of these machines, however, no such information was provided.

Furthermore, it stated that on May 5, the party had written a letter to the Deputy Secretary of Delhi State Election Commission regarding the complete information of FLC of EVM machines to be used in the upcoming corporation by-elections.

“The party received no response. Despite this, the delegation went to the election office on Saturday and protested the move of the EC to hide information from the party,” it said in a statement.