Congress criticizes UP govt for cops’ misbehaviour with Priyanka Gandhi

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Monday criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for cops’ misbehaviour with AICC general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that there is ‘jungle raj’ in the state.

Rathore also criticized the arrest of Priyanka Gandhi by the UP police and said Congress will stage protests against ‘jungle raj’ in Uttar Pradesh, besides, the involvement of the son of a Union Minister of BJP in Lakhimpur Kheri violence was very shameful.

He demanded the resignation of the Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra for the violence orchestrated in Lakhimpur Kheri and stated that strict action should be taken against the guilty.

He further stated that Priyanka Gandhi is the national leader of the Congress party who is also in charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress affairs and forcibly stopping her from leaving on this basis is also a violation of her rights.

“The way the Uttar Pradesh government is stopping Congress leaders from visiting the spot and meeting the families of the victims, it is clear from this that the government is hiding its sins,” he added.