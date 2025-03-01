Congress accuses Centre of controlling Delhi Govt

Criticizing the Delhi Finance Department’s order dated February 25, which mandates approval for departmental expenses exceeding Rs 1 crore, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav has accused the Centre of undermining the elected government.

Yadav claimed that an office memorandum issued by the Finance Department of the Delhi Government on August 7, 2019, stated that the order was issued by the Lieutenant Governor.

However, he alleged that the latest directive had now been diluted by an official from the Budget Division.

He argued that this move indicates the Centre’s intention to control the Delhi government through officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, bypassing the authority of the Lieutenant Governor, who holds a constitutional position.

The Congress leader also criticized the BJP for failing to implement its election promise of transferring Rs 2,500 to women’s accounts, despite pledging to approve it in its first Cabinet meeting.

“The justification for issuing such orders under the pretext of curbing financial expenditure suggests an ulterior motive—extorting contractors rather than enforcing financial discipline,” Yadav claimed.

Emphasizing the need for financial decentralization, he stressed that a transparent and accountable governance framework is essential for ensuring smooth administration.

Decentralizing financial powers, he argued, would accelerate decision-making, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, enhance transparency, and uphold democratic values.