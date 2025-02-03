Cong vows to fulfil its electoral promises if voted to power in Delhi

On the last day of campaigning for Delhi assembly elections, Congress promised to fulfil all its electoral promises if the party is elected to power.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav claimed that the party is getting an overwhelming response from the ground and it will succeed in forming a government in the national capital.

Yadav who is contesting from Badli assembly segment, along with Sandeep Dikshit, party’s candidate from New Delhi and Harron Yusuf, its nominee from Ballimaran, pledged that once the party comes to power, they would ensure clean drinking water, a garbage, traffic free city, cleanliness of Yamuna, protection of the rights of the poor, dalits, tribals, minorities, backwards and purvanchalis, Rs 2500 per month for women, Rs 25 lakh life-long free treatment, Rs 8500 per month scholarship for youth for their first job, 300 units of free electricity and Rs 500 cooking gas cylinder plush free ration kit.

Highlighting the Congress’ rule for 15 years in the national capital, Yadav claimed, “Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government gave 100 units of free power, free gas cylinder and stoves when kerosene oil was banished from kitchens, introduced CNG on public transport to eliminate air pollution, Rs 2500 welfare pensions for old, widows, handicapped, and Annashri Yojna benefited over 2 lakh families.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Dikshit alleged that Kejriwal’s model of education and health are non-existent, but he certainly gave a very big legup to corruption as the class rooms constructed by the Congress for Rs 7 lakh soared to Rs 24 during his government.

Moreover, he criticized Kejriwal over his inability to reply to the questions asked by Congress on education and health as it would have thoroughly exposed his false claims.

Dikshit claimed that the Congress Government in Delhi constructed 29 Hospitals, but Kejriwal could not even complete the seven hospital projects started during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure.

“Had these hospitals been completed and made operational during the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of lives could have been saved. The so-called Mohalla Clinics are unable to carry out even basic jobs like giving Covid-19 vaccination, which only exposes their pathetic conditions,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Harron Yusuf said, “Congress has succeeded in motivating and emerging the party workers at the ground level so much that the party is fighting the Delhi Assembly elections on a strong footing, and Kejriwal has said so many lies that even he does not remember them, but the public does.”