Cong issues show cause to Moquim and Chiranjib

The AICC has served show cause notices to Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and former working president of OPCC Chiranjib Biswal for their alleged anti-party statements.

The two leaders however said they were yet to receive any such notice from the party.

Both were reportedly asked to explain their statements at a function held on8 May where they criticized the state leadership . The Congress has nine MLAs but 20 CM aspirants. The OPCC chief does not discuss with anybody. At his rate the party is going to sink further , is what they had reportedly stated a meeting billed as Janaki Basant Golden period of the Congress.

OPCC president Sarat Patnaik claimed he was carrying everybody with him and has never distanced himself from any group. I am taking every section along, I want to strengthen the party, he said while adding that indiscipline will not be tolerated.

Critics of Biswal and Moquim said both are negotiating with other political parties and are likely to switch soon. They have their plans and hence they are trying to provoke disciplinary action.