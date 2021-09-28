Cong accuses HP govt of selling jobs to outsiders

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Tuesday staged protests in front of DC offices across the state to voice resentment against the recruitment of people from other states in government jobs and against rising unemployment.

The protest in Shimla was organised in front of the DC office in which State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh participated among others.

Addressing the party workers, Rathore accused the state government of selling government jobs to persons from other states and said the government was doing a great injustice to the unemployed people of the state by doing so.

He stated that the Congress will not tolerate such injustice with unemployed youth of the state as earlier, outsiders were appointed in the state secretariat and now 13 junior engineers had been recruited in state Electricity board.

“The unemployment figure is increasing day by day in the state with over 15 lakh youth registered with the employment offices across the state,” he said, adding that lakhs of youth had also become unemployed due to Covid pandemic in the state but the government is giving jobs to outsiders.

Rathore, while talking about the issues related to Himachal, stated that the state government has failed in dealing with the rising inflation and unemployment in Himachal and the government failed to carry out development during its four-year rule.

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh too attacked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led BJP government and said that the four wheels of the state government which claims to have a double engine government were running in different directions.

“Today every section of the state is fed-up with the BJP government. The government has done great injustice to the farmers, orchardists as well as the unemployed, and now they will show the government the exit route. This is just the beginning of the struggle and this struggle will be intensified further,” he added.

He stated that Congress stands with the unemployed and will fight for justice for them.

Shimla District Congress Committee (Rural) chief Yashwant Singh Chhajta and Urban chief Jitendra Chaudhary, state Mahila Congress chief Jainab Chandel, state Congress secretaries Harikrishan Himral, Sushant Kapret also participated in the protests among others.