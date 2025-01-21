Complaint filed against Kejriwal over derogatory remarks on Bihar, UP people

A complaint was lodged against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Patna Civil Court on Monday for his alleged derogatory remarks about the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The statement in question was made by Kejriwal on January 9 which sparked outrage among residents of the two states. The complaint was filed by advocate Bablu Kumar under Section 356 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS).

Advertisement

According to Kumar, the statement insulted the dignity and sentiments of the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The case will be heard in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on January 21. “This complaint has been filed because Arvind Kejriwal’s statement has hurt the sentiments of people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” Kumar said.

Advertisement

Advocate Rishikesh Narayan Singh, representing the case, stated that Kejriwal’s comments amounted to a deliberate insult to the people of the two states. “We have filed the complaint in the Patna Civil Court, demanding an apology from Kejriwal. His statement was not just inappropriate but has caused emotional and social harm to the people of Bihar and UP,” Singh said.

The controversy surrounding former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues to escalate as 11 cases have been filed against him in connection with his alleged objectionable remarks about the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh so far.

Advocate Rishikesh Narayan Singh emphasised the significant contribution of the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to Kejriwal’s political rise. “The people of Bihar and UP have played an important role in making Kejriwal the Chief Minister of Delhi. They worked hard and voted to form his government. Despite their contributions, Kejriwal used indecent and objectionable language against them, which is unacceptable,” Singh said.

He further highlighted the legal implications of such remarks under Section 356 of the BNS. “The language used by Kejriwal is indecent and offensive. Under Section 356 of BNS, there is a provision for two years imprisonment and a fine for making such statements. Kejriwal must apologise to the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and the nation as a whole,” he said.

The hearing for the latest complaint is scheduled to take place in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on January 21 (Tuesday).