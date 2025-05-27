Committee member causing disruption can be asked to withdraw from sitting: Delhi Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has stated that in case Committee members do not abide by the Chair’s directions and cause hindrances in proceedings, such members may be asked to withdraw from the sitting. He was responding to concerns expressed by the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Ajay Mahawar, regarding alleged disruptions caused by AAP members on May 22 in the panel’s introductory meeting.

According to sources, Gupta had made this remark in response to a letter from Mahawar, written on May 26. He had mentioned that the AAP members led by Atishi, supported by Kuldeep Kumar and Virender Singh, in the committee meeting held on May 22, had questioned the panel’s authority to examine Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) Reports in light of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, and demanded opinion of Law Department before proceedings could continue.

Mahawar also mentioned in his letter to the Speaker that he had requested the AAP members multiple times to let the proceedings of the meeting continue, but they vociferously objected, not allowing the sitting to continue, he alleged.

This exchange comes amid an ongoing debate over the scope and authorities of Assembly Committees following the 2021 Amendment.

Earlier, while responding to Atishi ‘s letter dated May 6, Speaker Gupta had defended the amendments, calling them necessary due to past misuse of Committee powers.

In his letter to the AAP leader, the Speaker has asserted that while committees must function within the boundaries of law, they still retain sufficient authority under the Constitution and Rules, including the power to examine all C&AG reports.

In his communication, the Speaker had emphasised that the House Committees play a vital role in ensuring accountability and transparency in governance, and their powers cannot be nullified by administrative interpretations.

Gupta further noted that the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, does not curtail the Committee’s right to scrutinise public spending or examine audit reports submitted by Constitutional authorities like the C&AG.

He has clarified that the Chairperson of any Committee holds authority to regulate its proceedings and maintain order, and any defiance of such authority must be dealt with firmly to uphold the decorum and functioning of the House.

The Speaker has underscored that respect for Parliamentary procedures is non-negotiable and reminded members that obstructionist behaviour would invite disciplinary action.