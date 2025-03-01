Coming to power is a responsibility, not a celebration: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday emphasized that assuming power is not an occasion for celebration for the BJP government but a significant responsibility of public service.

Taking to social media platform X, Gupta stated that from the very first day of her government’s formation, it was made clear that public welfare is paramount. As a testament to this commitment, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana was implemented on the day of the swearing-in ceremony, reinforcing the dedication of the “double-engine government” to serving the people.

She assured that she, along with her ministers and MLAs, is actively engaging with the public to improve Delhi and address all pending civic issues.

Gupta further stated that the government is fully committed to fulfilling its promises, from cleaning the Maa Yamuna to ensuring overall public welfare, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She asserted that her team will not rest until every promise made in the party’s election manifesto is fulfilled.

Earlier, she also vowed to prevent the misuse of public funds, warning that those allegedly involved in misappropriating public money would be held accountable and required to justify every rupee spent.