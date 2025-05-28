CM thanks citizens, highlights 100 days of progress towards ‘Viksit Delhi’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the residents of the national capital, stating that with their trust and the government’s dedicated efforts, the entire system under the ‘double engine’ government is propelling the city towards development and a “Viksit Delhi,” in line with the vision of a “Viksit Bharat.”

Gupta noted that during the first 100 days of her government, set to complete on May 30, a number of long-pending issues left unresolved by previous administrations have been actively addressed.

She emphasized that the government has not only maintained consistent focus on development but has also taken significant policy decisions and corrected earlier actions that proved ineffective for the city.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Gupta said the current administration has introduced and implemented all major central schemes in Delhi—initiatives that were crucial for residents but had previously been neglected. As a result, the public is now benefiting from the advantages of a collaborative “double engine” governance model.

She asserted that there is currently smooth and effective coordination among the central government, the Delhi state government, and the municipal corporations. All entities are working collectively towards the common goal of transforming Delhi into a “viksit” (developed) capital aligned with the broader vision of a developed India.

Reiterating her gratitude to the people of Delhi, Gupta acknowledged the power of their vote in enabling this shift in the city’s growth trajectory.

She further announced that the government will present its performance report to the public at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking the 100-day milestone.

Earlier, Gupta had confirmed that the BJP-led Delhi government would be completing its first 100 days on May 30, and would accordingly showcase a comprehensive report card highlighting the work accomplished so far, especially on long-standing issues left unaddressed by previous governments.