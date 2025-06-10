CM slams previous Delhi Govt, credits Centre for COVID response and development support

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that residents of the national capital faced a difficult time over the past eleven years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the central government had to step in to provide support, as the previous state government was largely absent.

She criticized the former Delhi administration for compensating only 97 families who lost loved ones during the pandemic and questioned the accuracy of its official COVID death toll. “According to the then Delhi government, only 97 people died during the pandemic. On the contrary, crematoriums were overflowing with bodies,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

Praising the central government, Gupta said, “The Modi Government stood with the people of Delhi during the crisis, while the state leadership at the time failed to respond adequately.” She also expressed her gratitude for the Centre’s continued support during that period.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference alongside Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Gupta acknowledged that while earlier governments did receive help from the Centre, it is only now being openly recognized.

She pointed out the stark contrast between the Centre’s healthcare infrastructure in Delhi and that of the state government, citing AIIMS as a prime example. “AIIMS alone handles around 5 lakh OPD cases annually, easing the burden on Delhi’s hospitals,” she said.

Gupta also highlighted other achievements facilitated by central support, including the regularization of 1,731 colonies in Delhi and the allocation of ₹960 crore under the Delhi Gramin Uday Yojana for rural development in the capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that over the past eleven years, the Modi government has focused on “positive politics,” delivering numerous development schemes, while the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi practiced “negative politics” by blocking the implementation of central initiatives.

“When Kejriwal left Delhi helpless, the Modi government stepped in to manage and support the city,” Sachdeva added.

According to Chief Minister Gupta, after her government completed its first 100 days in office, it began implementing central schemes, thereby unlocking access to a wide range of welfare initiatives for Delhi’s residents.