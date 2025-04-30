CM & PWD minister review city’s water infra, Gupta directs DJB for upgrades to ensure safe & adequate water

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, in presence of the Water Minister Parvesh Verma, conducted a detailed review of the city’s water infrastructure including the operational efficiency of city’s water treatment plants, pipeline network and other aspects to ensure clean, safe and adequate water for every citizen.

CM Gupta and minister Verma on Wednesday paid a visit to the Delhi Jal Board headquarters in the city and also held a review meeting with regard to the Yamuna cleaning action plan and related issues.

The CM asserted that ”providing clean, safe, and adequate water to every citizen of Delhi is our government’s topmost priority.”

Various technical details were discussed with the DJB officials with regard to the revamp of the systems, and instructions were given for necessary improvements and prompt implementation.

The CM has ensured that arrangements of sewer lines and water pipelines will soon be made in the unauthorised colonies in the city, and keeping in view the cleaning of the Yamuna river, advanced technology will be used in the Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The CM also said that the government has taken stock of the various reasons behind the issues faced by the national capital with regard to water in summers every year.

Taking to social media platform X, the CMO informed that during the visit, Gupta also inspected the command centre and got information regarding the water tankers, and gave directions to make them available wherever required in the city.

The CM also observed online monitoring of water treatment and supply by the WTPs through SCADA system, and also reviewed the water pipeline system. She issued guidelines to the officials concerned of the Jal Board for the necessary improvements.