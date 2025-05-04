CM launches ‘MedLEaPR’ to make Delhi’s medico-legal system accountable

In a major step towards effective reporting of medico-legal cases (MLCs) and post-mortem reports (PMRs) across health institutions, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched an advanced digital platform called ‘MedLEaPR’ (Medical Legal Examination and Post Mortem Reporting) from the Delhi Secretariat.

The initiative aims to make Delhi’s medico-legal system more transparent, accountable, and technologically empowered, the Chief Minister said.

“With the launch of MedLEaPR, transparency and speed in judicial processes in Delhi will increase. Electronic submission of medico-legal and post-mortem reports will not only reduce paperwork but also ensure accountability through a centralized database and audit trail,” she added.

Gupta emphasized the government’s commitment to providing fast, transparent, and reliable services to the public through technology, calling this launch a strong example of the Digital India and e-Governance initiatives.

According to the Chief Minister, the digital platform has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and is designed to enhance the overall efficiency of the medico-legal documentation process.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and other senior officials from the Home Department and NIC were also present at the launch.

Highlighting the platform’s key features, Gupta explained that MedLEaPR facilitates the electronic submission of medico-legal and post-mortem reports, thereby eliminating the need for handwritten documentation.

She stated that the reports will be stored in a secure, centralized database accessible only to authorized personnel. The system includes user access control to maintain confidentiality, ensuring only authorized users can submit or view reports.

The platform also maintains a comprehensive audit trail, recording all activities to uphold accountability.

Gupta noted that the initiative will significantly reduce the time required to prepare and submit reports. Compared to manual documentation, it will offer greater accuracy and efficiency.

She also pointed out that improved coordination between healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies will enhance operational effectiveness.

Additionally, the clear audit trail for all reports will further strengthen accountability, she said.

The Chief Minister informed that the platform is now fully integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), ensuring seamless data flow and coordination between institutions.

She added that MedLEaPR aims to enable smooth information exchange among hospitals, investigating agencies (police), forensic laboratories, and the judiciary.