CM hails doctors, vows mission-mode overhaul of Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that a doctor is not just a professional but a divine figure when the thread of life weakens, it is the doctor’s hand that holds it together.

Describing doctors as the backbone of the country’s healthcare system, she called them “representatives of God.”

Advertisement

Addressing an event on the occasion of Doctor’s Day at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, CM Gupta recalled how medicos fulfilled their duties tirelessly, selflessly, and fearlessly during the COVID-19 crisis.

Advertisement

The event was organized to honour the unwavering dedication, integrity, and service spirit of the entire medical fraternity.

Gupta emphasized that whether it is day or night, or during any emergency, doctors remain steadfast in their commitment to patients.

She also raised concerns over the gap between the glorified healthcare model of previous governments in the national capital and the ground reality of limited facilities.

Referring to her interaction with students at Maulana Azad Medical College, she noted that many still live in dilapidated hostels with inadequate facilities.

Highlighting infrastructure challenges, she informed that Delhi currently has only 0.42 government hospital beds per 1,000 citizens. However, she assured that the government is committed to increasing this to 3 beds per 1,000 citizens within the next five years.

“The Delhi government is working in mission mode to address these healthcare challenges,” she asserted.

Sharing recent developments, the Chief Minister announced that for the first time, 1,500 nurses have been given permanent appointments—resolving a backlog pending for the past 15 years.

She also revealed that 24 hospital campuses, which had remained shut for over two decades, are now being revived to improve healthcare access.

Each hospital will now have a dedicated superintendent to ensure greater accountability and effective monitoring, she added.

The medical infrastructure is also being modernized with the fast-tracked supply of CT scan, MRI, and ultrasound machines, she said.

Additionally, Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being opened across government hospitals, with 17 such centres already operational.

Basic amenities such as waiting areas, clean toilets, and drinking water are also being upgraded to enhance patient and attendant comfort at government-run hospitals and medical centres.

Gupta reiterated the government’s round-the-clock commitment to improving infrastructure, medical education, and working conditions of doctors. She said the administration is focused on creating a stress-free environment for medical professionals, enabling them to serve the public with full dedication.

She also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his vision of making healthcare a people’s movement.

Commending the Prime Minister’s efforts to expand healthcare and educational infrastructure nationwide, including establishing AIIMS in every state and more IITs and IIMs, she said his approach—from nutrition campaigns to fitness awareness—has been instrumental in building a healthier and more prosperous nation.

She affirmed that the Delhi government is fully committed to translating this vision into reality.