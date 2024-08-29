Cluster bus catches fire in Delhi, none hurt

A fire broke out in an air conditioner cluster bus carrying 40 passengers near A-Block Bus stand in Jagatpuri area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, information was received about a fire in a blue coloured CNG bus operating on the central secretariat to Seemapuri route.

Based on the call, three fire tenders reached the spot immediately and the fire was extinguished.

The police added that the bus was carrying 40 passengers and it was CNG operated so for the safety of the passengers, the area was cordoned off and the passengers were rescued timely.

The cops said that there were no casualties and no passenger was hurt.

The police further said that the probable cause of fire was a short circuit in the AC system of the bus.