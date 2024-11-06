City shaken by back-to-back two shootouts in West and South West areas

The national capital was in shock after two incidents of firing were reported from West Delhi’s Meera Bagh and South West Delhi’s Chhawla area on Wednesday. No injuries were, however, reported in either of the incidents.

In the first incident which took place at around 2:30 pm, several rounds were fired outside a supermarket outlet in Meera Bagh’s Raj Mandir Market.

Hours after the first incident, three bike-borne assailants fired at a motor workshop in the Najafgarh area at around 4:14 pm.

46-year-old Joginder Singh, the workshop owner, told the cops that three bike-borne men whose faces were covered with masks entered the shop and opened fire on parked cars.

Police sources believe that the firing was carried out to threaten both the shopkeepers with an intent to extort money from them.

The firing incident came close on the heels of two similar incidents that took place on the same day in the Alipur and Nangloi areas of Outer Delhi on Monday.

Two shooters were arrested on Tuesday night after an encounter with the cops belonging to the Gogi gang.

During a preliminary investigation, it came out that the extortion was the motive behind the firing.