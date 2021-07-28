Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that this year the Delhi Government will only nominate the names of doctors and healthcare workers for the Padma Awards. This decision has been taken to honour the service and sacrifice of the medical community in the COVID-crisis.

The CM thanked all the doctors and healthcare workers who relentlessly gave in everything they could to save lives during one of the biggest crises humanity has ever seen.

In this prospect, the Delhi Government is seeking recommendations of names of doctors and healthcare staff from the people of Delhi for the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards. The people can send in the names of the doctors and healthcare workers with a description of why they think the name they have recommended deserves the honour to [email protected] by August 15, 2021.

The names sent to this email will be screened by a ‘Search and Screening Committee’ headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the committee will decide the final list of nominations.

Arvind Kejriwal, in his digital press conference, said, “Now is the time to tell our doctors and healthcare workers how much we are grateful to them and how much we respect them. Every year the country honours a select few with the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Awards; the centre government gives these awards to those people who have showcased excellent work in their field.”

The Delhi Government is issuing an email [email protected] Any person can send in the name of any doctor or healthcare worker who they feel deserves this award with a description of why they think they deserve the award. Any citizen of Delhi can send in names to this email.